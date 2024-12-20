1. Holiday Songs

Come one, come all, to Orchestra Hall for the holiday symphony show Merry, Merry Chicago! Members from the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Symphony Chorus will perform classic songs like “Gloria,” “Joy to the World,” and “White Christmas.” The hall, of course, will be decked with boughs of holly. December 20-23. cso.org

2. One Day More

“Do you hear the people sing?” The revolutionary musical Les Misérables is returning to Chicago this week at the Cadillac Palace Theatre. There, you’ll be transported to the streets of 19th-century France for a tale that serves as a “timeless testament to the human spirit.” December 20-January 5. broadwayinchicago.com

3. Winter Wonderland

This weekend is your last chance to experience Winterland at Gallagher Way, the seasonal pop-up in front of Wrigley Field. Take your turn at the bumper cars, ride the holiday train, or snap a selfie with Santa. The event is free to attend, but there’ll be food and beverages available for purchase. December 20-22. gallagherway.com

4. Dine in the Dark

Experience dining like you haven’t before: while completely blindfolded. During Dining in the Dark at About Last Knife, guests will try three secret courses with heightened senses. Don’t be too intimidated, though. You get to choose between three menus: meat, seafood, and vegan. Most seating is communal, so you can embark on the experience with new friends. December 21. feverup.com

5. Open House

The Chicago Cultural Center, one of the city’s most-visited attractions, is holding a Winter Open House. Take in the historic building’s impressive architecture while attending the day’s events including a short-film fest, puppet demonstrations, and collage-making. And make sure to see the iconic Tiffany dome now, before it closes for several months of restoration work. December 21. chicago.gov