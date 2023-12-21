1. Mulaney Comes Home

As part of his latest stand-up tour, John Mulaney’s performing two nights at the Rosemont Theatre. In case you weren’t aware, Mulaney was born in Chicago, making this a bit of a homecoming for the Emmy-winning comedian. Dec 21-22. ticketmaster.com

2. Somebody Once Told Me

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film, Shrek The Musical is coming to Skokie’s North Shore Center For the Performing Arts. Fall in love with characters like Donkey, Fiona, and Shrek all over again, with a musical twist. With 19 new songs, you can find something to enjoy about this swampy adventure. Dec 20-31. Ticketmaster.com

3. Festivities and Flips

Based on the well-known Christmas poem,‘Twas the Night Before…by Cirque du Soleil gives the old rhyme a new acrobatic twist. Join the characters of “A Visit from Saint Nicolas” at the Chicago Theatre as they perform gravity-defying stunts and acrobatics. Follow a young girl as she discovers the true magic of the holiday season in this family-friendly adventure. Dec. 21-28. ticketmaster.com

4. It’s Because I’m Green, Isn’t it?

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is here this holiday season to whisk us away to the wonderful world of Whoville once again. Sing along to classics from the animated film like “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch.” This critically acclaimed Broadway show is sure to make the audience’s hearts grow two sizes. Dec 20-31. ticketmaster.com

5. A Light Drive

Ever wanted to experience the breathtaking sights of Christmas lights without having to deal with the cold? The Lights of Christmas Drive Thru at Guaranteed Rate Field might be the perfect solution for you. A tradition that started during the pandemic, this drive-thru light show provides a socially safe, yet fun way to experience the magic of Christmas lights. The best part is that when you’re done viewing the lights, everyone’s already in the car! Through Dec 31. lightofchristmas.ticketspice.com