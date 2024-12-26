1. A Note-worthy Experience

The shower isn’t the only place where you can sing your heart out. Little Village Library’s Afternoon Karaoke event is the perfect opportunity for you to showcase your amazing singing skills — in both English and Spanish. The rules are simple: show up, sign up, mic up. Open to all ages. December 27. chipublib.bibliocommons.com

2. Still Have Some Christmas Spirit in You?

Don’t miss out on the final performances of Joffrey Ballet’s The Nutcracker this season. What makes this version of The Nutcracker special is that it’s set during the World’s Columbian Exposition of 1892, held in Chicago. December 28-28. joffrey.org

3. Put a Pin in It

We’re still a couple months away from cicada season, but you can still have an opportunity to learn the art of treating, rehydrating, positioning, pinning and preserving your very own cicada at Insect Asylum’s Cicada Pinning Workshop event. Don’t worry, the cicadas are sustainably sourced. If you’re only interested in observing this process, there’s a ticket option for that, too. December 28. eventbrite.com

4. Pep(per) in Your Step

There’s no better way to celebrate the new year than by shopping locally at the Wicker Park Winter Farmer’s Market event at The Robey. Vendors include Anticonquista Cafe, Kaleido Greens, Monarch Beauty Farm, and Sabor a Mexico. December 29. wickerparkbucktown.com

5. Live, Laugh, Line Dance

At Ms. Jodie’s Line Dance & Libations ChiTown Party, everyone is welcomed to an “epic afternoon of soul line dancing and good vibes.” Invite a friend, a family member, or a very special someone to enjoy food and drinks and have fun before the new year. Space is limited. December 29. eventbrite.com