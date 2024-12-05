1. A Chicago Tradition

Don’t be a Scrooge — go ahead and indulge in a classic holiday show. The Goodman Theatre’s 47th annual production of A Christmas Carol will mix the familiar with the new. While this is the fifth season Jessica Thebus is directing the show, a brand-new version of Ebenezer Scrooge, played by Christopher Donahue, has entered the stage. Dec. 6-30. theatreinchicago.com

2. Pasta Truck

This weekend only, pasta-maker Barilla is bringing a pop-up food truck to Chicago that serves dishes like mushroom farfalle and cacio e pepe. The Barilla Connection Kitchen food truck is supporting the Meals on Wheels program and spreading awareness of its mission to help seniors struggling with hunger and isolation. The pasta is free, but make sure to sign up to volunteer for Meals on Wheels Chicago while you’re there. The truck will appear at the Merchandise Mart Plaza on Friday and Oak Brook Center on Saturday. December 6-7. barilla.com

3. Rom-com Concert

Fans of the ever-popular British rom-com Love Actually have the chance to attend a special screening of the movie this weekend. During Love Actually in Concert, held at the Auditorium Theatre, a full Chicago Philharmonic orchestra will perform the soundtrack live as the film plays on the big screen. December 7. auditoriumtheatre.org

4. Cookie Crawl

What’s better than a bar crawl? A cookie crawl! Snag a ticket for the Clark Street Cookie Crawl in Lincoln Park. Each local business you stop at will have a unique holiday cookie or treat in store. And if you opt for “boozy admission,” you’ll also get three festive spiked drinks to sip. December 8. lincolnparkchamber.com

5. Gingerbread Build

Habitat for Humanity Chicago is putting on a different kind of build this weekend. The nonprofit’s Gingerbread House Mini Build will bring together community members for an afternoon of cookie decoration at Midwest Coast Brewing Company. Some houses will be crowned best-in-show based on a popular vote. Proceeds from the event will support Habitat’s local housing and development projects. December 8. eventbrite.com.