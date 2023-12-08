1. When you Wish Upon a Star

Lincoln Park’s Exhibition Hub Art Center transforms into a magical Disney wonderland at Disney100: The Exhibition. Featuring 10 themed galleries and more than 250 artifacts spanning the 100-year history of the Walt Disney Company, this is a grand celebration of all things Disney. You can expect to see some classics, such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, but don’t be surprised if you spot an appearance by some of the newer Disney family members like Marvel and Star Wars. Through Jan. 22. feverup.com

2. Music and Merch Market

For the second year in a row, Schuba’s is hosting its Winter Market at Tied House. Antique and vintage artisans from across the city come together at this beloved music venue to offer a variety of merchandise. While you’re there, grab a discounted drink and dance a bit to some of the vinyl DJs who’ll be laying down tracks the whole day. Dec 10. Ih-st.com

3. Sugar Plum Fairy Season

The legendary play might not feature any dialogue, but very few words are needed to introduce The Nutcracker at the Lyric Opera House. The Joffrey Ballet once again brings back the holiday classic that was reimagined in 2016 for modern audiences. Watch a world of magic, intrigue, and Christmas spirit unravel in one of the most bewitching spectacles of the year. Through Dec. 27. joffrey.org

4. Deck the Trains

The CTA has brought back its famous Holiday Bus and Train this year for riders who’d like a festive element to their public transit. The lit-up locomotive also features a guest appearance from Santa himself, waving at riders during stops. If you’re planning on taking pictures, be sure to check the schedule online so you don’t miss it! Through Dec. 23. Transitchicago.com

5. Convention for the Kids

The Museum of Contemporary Art is bringing the only comics convention in the city for children and young people, Pocket Con. Free admission means that there’s zero barriers to all of the workshops, studio sessions, and performances this event offers. Die-hard fans and newcomers alike have a lot to look forward to with this event that aims to allow families and youth to connect through all of the activities and panels. Dec. 9. visit.mcachicago.org