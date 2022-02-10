PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply.

1. Brick by Brick

Art, meet Lego. The Museum of Science and Industry debuts The Art of the Brick on February 10, an exhibit celebrating all things Lego. The exhibit features original artworks from contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya, in addition to his Lego recreations of famous art throughout history. Attendees can marvel at the likes of towering “Mona Lisa” and “Starry Night” statues made out of Legos, and Sawaya’s original works including “Yellow,” which portrays a man ripping open his own chest with Legos tumbling out below. See one of your favorite childhood toys in a whole new, elevated light. February 10 through September 5. msichicago.org

2. Take the Polar (Beer) Plunge

Beat the winter blues with the 11th Annual Polar Beer Festival. Sip on cold ones from participating breweries like Goose Island, Revolution, Maplewood, Milk Money, Haymarket, Two Hound Red, and more. The festivities will take place outside at Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery’s rooftop. Surely, the drinks will warm you up. February 12. eventbrite.com

3. New Year, New Parade

The Chinese New Year began on February 1, and one terrific way to celebrate The Year of the Tiger is by watching the Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade. It will feature marching bands, floats, traditional dragon and lion dancing, and more. February 13. ccc-foundation.org

4. Not on the Market

Still searching for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift? The Plant may have you covered. This year’s Valentine’s Market at The Plant offers up a socially distanced shopping opportunity to find that gift for your special someone, all while supporting local artists and artisans. Explore items like local honey from Bike a Bee, local produce from Star Farm, plants and crystals from New Magnolia Garden Center Inc, bath bombs and soaps from Freedomlei State of Mind, art from Magdalena Quintero, and more. Plus, The Plant will offer interactive Valentine’s Day activities from the Back of the Yards library and free HIV testing and safer sex kits from Calor. February 13. insidetheplant.com

5. Retro Fun

For those searching for a night of live performance, check out the musical sensation “Hairspray” at the CIBC Theatre. This new touring production is directed by Jack O’Brien and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell. Through February 13. broadwayinchicago.com