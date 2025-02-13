1. Feeling Fireworks

Love won’t be the only thing in the air this Valentine’s Day. Bring a date to Navy Pier’s South Dock and watch the sky light up with Valentine Fireworks. After watching the Pier’s award-winning firework show, ride the Centennial Wheel to take in the views of the city skyline. What’s more romantic than that? February 14. navypier.org

2. Love is Embarrassing

WBEZ is presenting a special Valentine’s edition of its long-running Mortified series, where everyday Chicagoans share their most humiliating moments in front of strangers. Mortified: Love Hurts at the Athenaeum Center celebrates the “pinnacle of humiliating holidays” by enlisting brave presenters to read aloud their old diary entries, poems, and love songs. February 14. athenaeumcenter.org

3. Black Restaurant Week

Couldn’t get enough of Chicago Restaurant Week this year? There’s still a week-and-a-half left for you to enjoy Black Restaurant Week. Try out a variety of Black-owned businesses across the city. There are dozens of spots participating, including The Duplex, Lynn’s Chicago Pizza, and Windy City Ribs, among others. Feb 13-23. chiblackrestaurantweek.com

4. House is Calling

It’s fitting to spend your Saturday in Chicago dancing to house music — after all, our city is the birthplace of the genre. House Calls, an organization that spotlights house music artists from Chicago and all over the world, is throwing a daytime show at Bar Sol in Navy Pier. Take in the scenic lake views while watching Italian DJ Riva Starr perform. February 15. dice.fm

5. Cupid Fest

In search of unique vintage and handmade items? Look no further than Cupid’s Vintage and Artisan Market. The two-day event, held at Artifact Events in Ravenswood, will feature about 100 vintage, artisan, and food vendors. The event is free, as well as all-ages and pet friendly. Just don’t forget to RSVP. February 15-16. eventbrite.com