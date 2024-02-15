1. A Night for the Books

The Last Chapter Book Shop will host a book signing event for Drive Me Crazy by Chicago author Carly Robyn. Meet Robyn in person and grab a signed copy of the book as she answers questions about her debut novel. The Last Chapter will also have crafts and snacks, making for a night full of fun for any book lover. Feb. 16. eventbrite.com

2. A Sensational Screening

If you’re a movie buff or have an interest in learning more about other cultures, the University of Chicago’s Institute for the Study of Ancient Cultures is hosting a screening of Marzieh Meshkini’s 2000 film, The Day I Became a Woman. The three-part film centers on the difficulties women face in modern-day Iran. Prior to the film, Iranologist and Persian archaeologist Abbas Alizadeh will make an introduction. Feb 16. eventbrite.com

3. Test your Taste Buds with Tequila

The 2024 Winter Tequila Tasting Festival will provide visitors with hours of tequila tasting possibilities. The event, hosted at The Cauldron Chicago, will include over twenty different kinds of tequila, plus food and a live DJ. You can learn specifics about each tequila from the ambassadors and broaden your palate alongside other tequila lovers. Feb. 17. eventbrite.com

4. Be My Valentine Tea Time

For anyone wanting to spend time with a special person in their life, Botanical Cafe, Chicago’s first plant shop and cafe hybrid, is hosting a tea time among the plants with a wide variety of tea and finger foods. Whether you’re celebrating with a partner or a friend, sipping tea and eating fine foods surrounded by plants is a great way to spend an afternoon. Feb. 17-18. exploretok.com

5. Year of the Dragon

The Chinese New Year fell on February 10 this year but for anyone who missed it, the Lunar New Year Parade will be held on Sunday, February 18, starting at 1 p.m. in Chinatown. Dancing dragon and lion teams will parade down the street in this colorful and culturally rich display. Expect spectacular floats and marching bands. Feb. 18. ccc-foundation.org