1. Fresh Kicks

Midwestern sneakerheads will gather at the Schaumburg Convention Center for SnkrFest Chicago, seeking everything from retro Air Jordans to stylish custom pairs. Last year’s event attracted 6,000 attendees and 250 vendors. Feb. 18. snkrfest.net

2. Dance, Dance

Visceral Dance Chicago’s Winter Engagement includes a broad spectrum of performances, from a contemporary ballet to an abstract world premiere by Israeli choreographer Danielle Agami. The company celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Feb. 17-19. visceraldance.com

3. Afrofuturist Art

A sequel to last year’s Black historical and Afrofuturist art exhibit, Of Portals and Pathways II: Fiscal Frontiers debuts this weekend at the Evanston Art Center. Sunday’s opening reception features a conversation with artist Shonna Pryor. Feb. 19-Mar. 16. evanstonartcenter.org

4. Light It Up

Chicago Gamespace commemorates a cult franchise’s milestone with Light Cycles: 40 Years of Tron in Games & Film. The interactive exhibit starts with a recreation of Flynn’s Arcade from the original movie. Feb. 17-May 7. chicagogamespace.com

5. Watch The Road

See the latest in vehicle technology at the Chicago Auto Show, the largest of its kind in North America. With classic comebacks, designs based on iconic muscle cars and a hoard of electric vehicles on display, McCormick Place in 2023 might look like Chicago’s highways in 2030. Feb. 11-20. chicagoautoshow.com