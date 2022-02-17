PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply.

1. A Week for Theater

The 10th anniversary of Chicago Theatre Week is here. This annual event offers value-priced tickets to improv, dramas, musicals and more. Participating theatres aren’t limited to the city, so if you’re in the surrounding neighborhoods or nearby suburbs, you’re in luck. February 17-27. choosechicago.com

Photo courtesy of Eat Paint Studio + Gallery

2. An Artist’s Field Guide

Landscape painter and St. Charles native Francis Zaander has his first-ever solo exhibition in Chicago, “Field Guide To North American Happiness.” The exhibit includes 23 paintings on paper and panel, each connecting the manmade and the natural while intertwining themes of spirituality and belonging. February 18. eatpaintstudio.com

3. Salt on the Rim?

National Margarita Day is technically Tuesday, February 22, but that doesn’t stop Chicago bar-goers from a pregame. Head to Moe’s Cantina in River North this weekend for a Margarita Day party. There’ll be specials on tacos, churros, and — of course — tequila. February 19. moescantina.com

4. Good Old Beer

If margaritas aren’t your thing, perhaps vintage beer is. Delilah’s is hosting their one-of-a-kind and 24th annual Vintage Beer Fest, which offers more than 100 beers from more than 50 breweries. February 19. delilahschicago.com

Photo courtesy of Cupid’s Undie Run

5. Skivvies and Givies

Run for a good cause and a cold drink at Sluggers. Cupid’s Undie Run supports those affected by neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body and affects one in every 3,000 births. The event will start with drinking, then jogging, and finally a dance party. All proceeds go towards NF research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation. February 19. my.cupids.org