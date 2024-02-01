1. Spread Your Wings

The Insect Asylum, a nonprofit taxidermy museum, is hosting an hour-long butterfly pinning class. Learn how to properly position the wings, work the pins, and appreciate the colors and patterns that these beauties have to offer. Feb. 2. eventbrite.com

2. WFTH – Work From The Hoxton

Celebrate the last work day of the week at The Hoxton by working your remote job in a fun space! ASweatLife hosts First Friday Coworking at WorkingFrom_, an event that provides a comfortable workspace as well as an opportunity for socializing. Feb 2. eventbrite.com



3. A Spike Lee Saturday

Music Box Theatre’s Black History month series Melanin, Roots and Culture begins this weekend! Kicking off the series is the 1992 Spike Lee film Malcom X, which stars a young Denzel Washington and will be shown on 35 millimeter film. Feb. 3. musicboxtheatre.com

4. Celebrate Black Comedians

Get ready to giggle at The Annoyance for the If You Know, You Know: A Celebration of Chicago Black Comedians show. The show is hosted by the Stepping Stone Theatre, a nonprofit aimed at amplifying minority voices. Feb. 3 theannoyance.thundertix.com

5. Babies and Beer Bottles

Who knew babies and beer could be a good combo? Big City Readers is hosting Books at the Bar with Miss Beth, an hour-long, winter-themed storytime event at Solemn Oath Brewery that will have you and your little one winding down. Feb. 4. eventbrite.com