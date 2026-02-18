1. Not Your Average Joe

Calling all aspiring coffee snobs: This Friday, the Sip Society is hosting a cupping class in North Center, where you’ll be able to explore roasts from different origins and learn how to identify tasting notes. Arrive tired and leave feeling energized (and more astute than your Dunkin’-drinking peers). Feb 20. eventbrite.com

2. Bop to the Top

Did somebody say High School Musical? That’s right, DTNA Events is hosting a Y2K Disney Channel dance party at Country Club in Wrigleyville. The party features the musical stylings of Hannah Montana, the Jonas Brothers, and (of course) the High School Musical cast. Wear your sequin scarfs and don your early noughties-coded sunglasses as you dance your way through an unforgettable decade. Feb 20. eventbrite.com

3. Giddy Up

Ring in the Year of the Horse with Argyle’s annual Lunar New Year Celebration. The parade — which features more than 20 local community groups, cultural institutions, and dancers — kicks off at Argyle and Sheridan at 1 p.m. Bring your good fortune (and a little bit of cash) to support community pop-ups and local vendors from 10:30 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. Feb. 21. exploreuptown.org

4. Heart the Art

Head to the Little Black Pearl Workshop in Kenwood to admire the work of visual artist Tamika Ford. Each piece in this solo exhibit is inspired by themes of love, passion, and creativity and chronicles pivotal moments in Ford’s life. Tickets are available on Eventbrite, or you can purchase a ticket at the door (cash only). Feb. 21. eventbrite.com

5. Off-Leash Fun

Booze it up with your pup at Canine Crews’ Bark N’ Brunch. Let your dog mingle off-leash with their fellow four-legged friends while you enjoy pastries, mimosas, and Bloody Marys with your two-legged pals. You can purchase tickets online, where 100% of proceeds go to Dark Horse Dog rescue. Leave with a goody bag (for humans and canines) and let your dog walk you home. Feb 22. eventbrite.com