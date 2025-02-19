1. The Perfect Dinner Date

Andersonville Restaurant Week is back, with a total of 15 participating restaurants including Anteprima, Tala House, and Big Jones. Expect $30, $45, and $60 special-price fixed menus. February 21-March 2. andersonville.org

2. Be on the Lookout

Nine unique engagements will be showcased during Steppenwolf’s LookOut Series from February through April, presenting the work of local artists and companies across genre and form. Catch The Uncanny Attic: Chapters A-D this weekend, along with a few more — like Theytriarch — the following weeks. February 21-April 13. steppenwolf.org

3. Bringing Home the Bacon

In honor of the deliciously savory food, Old Crow Smokehouse is hosting a Bacon Fest. Tickets include admission, a bacon whiskey shot, a bacon cocktail, live music from Garrett Hicks, and plenty more sizzling stuff. February 22. eventbrite.ca

4. Five O’Clock Somewhere

Margarita connoisseurs do not want to miss Time Out Market’s Best Margarita contest, where restaurants are coming together for the chance to have their margarita recipe crowned No. 1. Rules are simple: sip on some drinks and vote for your favorite. February 23. eventbrite.com

5. Together as One

Continue to celebrate Black History Month at Unity of Oak Park’s Black History Month Experience. This event will have drumming and dancing, a choir performance, food, youth presentations, and more. Make sure to check out their website as they post a story about inspiring African-American firsts and Black historymakers each week. February 23. unityoakpark.org