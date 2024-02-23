1. A Magical Gathering

‘Tis the season for Witches, Wizards, and Magic-lovers at this year’s MagicCon. Celebrate everything Magic: The Gathering at McCormick Place Lakeside Center with cosplay contests, meet-ups, vendors, and panels galore. This year’s convention also features a special House of Clue party that includes a mystery for attendees to solve. Feb. 23-25 mcchicago.mtgfestivals.com

2. A Cold One from Czechia

Immerse yourself in Czech culture at this year’s Czech Beer Fest at the Black Barrel Lounge. The Chicagoland Czech American Community Center will offer some of the most popular Czech beers like Praga, Krusovice, and Pilsner Urquell. While you’re enjoying your brew, enjoy listening to tunes provided by Ez Tones, The Wagner Band, and Polka Confetti. Feb. 24. eventbrite.com

3. All’s Fair

The biggest fair trade party of the year arrives for its 18th year with Globalfest at Newberry Library. Celebrate leaders in fair trade advancement while listening to New Orleans-Indian fusion band Butter Chicken. This year, two awards will be presented to Elizabeth L. Cline and MarketPlace: Handwork of India. Before you bid in the silent auction to end the day, make sure you stop by the taco bar. Feb. 24. chicagofairtrade.org

4. Dashing in Drawers

If you happen to see a large group of people in their underwear running a mile in the cold, don’t be alarmed. That’s just Cupid’s Undie Run, a brief run that raises money for neurofibromatosis research. Scantily-clad participants dance and grab some drinks before going out on a mile-ish jog. Finally, they’ll arrive at Slugger’s Sports Bar to resume the party. If you’d rather not brave the cold in your undies, you can also donate without participating. Feb. 24. My.cupids.org

5. Workout by the Water

Who says working out can’t be a party? Wellness on the Water is on a journey to pair the city’s best fitness instructors with an unparalleled view on the Sable Hotel’s rooftop for the perfect workout experience. This month’s class, hosted by Claudia Rozenblum, will focus on Zumba. Get ready to dance those calories away with this scenic twist on traditional fitness classes. Feb 25. Bucketlisters.com