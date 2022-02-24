PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply.

1. Grand Scale

Art, up close. Immersive Frida Kahlo, a large-scale and deeply immersive exhibit produced by the team that made Immersive Van Gogh, will give attendees the chance to experience the legendary painter’s work in a whole new light. This 360-degree experience, which features 500,000 cubic feet of art, is set to make a splash at the Lighthouse Artspace Chicago. Be sure to catch Immersive Frida Kahlo in its opening week in Chicago. Feb. 24 through May 28. immersive-frida.com

2. Dino Time

Compare various species’ “fierce factors” at the Field Museum’s new exhibit, Jurassic Oceans: Monsters of the Deep. Visitors can learn more about the prehistoric seas, and discover which curious creature the museum ominously calls the “T. rex of the sea.” Feb. 25 through Sep. 5. fieldmuseum.org

3. Experimental Sounds

After taking a hiatus in 2021 due to COVID-19, the Frequency Festival makes its return this weekend. Now in its sixth year, the festival of experimental and contemporary music will feature artists like Haley Fohr, Bill Nace, pedal steel guitarist Susan Alcorn, and more. Check it out at Constellation and The Renaissance Society. Through Feb. 27. frequencyfestival-chicago.com

4. Life in Pictures

Celebrate the life and work of the 20th century American painter Robert Colescott with The Chicago Cultural Center’s exhibit, Art and Race Matters: The Career of Robert Colescott. The exhibit is a thorough retrospective of Colescott, an artist who skillfully examined racial and social injustice, often through a sharp, satirical lens. Through May 29. chicago.gov

5. Step Into Spring?

Fill your day with flowers at the Garfield Park Conservatory’s 22nd Spring Flower Show, playfully dubbed, “Knock Knock.” Committing to the title of the show, organizers will hang doors from the Rebuilding Exchange among the beds of tulips, daffodils, and hydrangeas, and more, as well as knock-knock jokes strewn throughout the building. Feb. 26 through May 8. garfieldconservatory.org