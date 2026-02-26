1. The Greatest Tour

Indie rock singer-songwriter Cat Power is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her album, The Greatest, with a show at the Riviera Theatre. She and her band will play the album in its entirety. Feb. 27. axs.com

2. Drop the Bass

EDM producer Crankdat has brought his dubstep and trap-focused DJ sets all over the world, and now his “Crank On Ice” tour is coming to the Salt Shed. Get ready for dancing (and maybe some headbanging). Feb. 27. ticketmaster.com

3. Dinos and Beer

If you’ve ever wanted to grab a beer with Sue the T.rex, now you can. A ticket to the Chicago Beer Fest held at the Field Museum allows attendees to sample beers from 65 breweries and peruse select museum exhibits. Feb. 28. thechicagobeerfestival.com

4. Learn Black History

As February wraps up, make a trip to the Chicago History Museum for its Black History Month Commemorative Day event. There’ll be a variety of family-friendly activities, including a music performance and a station for kids to make protest signs and buttons promoting social change. Feb. 28. chicagohistory.org

5. New Year Festivities

Ring in the Year of the Horse at the Lunar New Year parade in Chinatown. Snag a viewing spot on the parade route, which travels north along Wentworth Avenue from 24th Street to Cermak. The festivities will include traditional dragon and lion dances, vibrant parade floats, marching bands and more. March 1. ccc-foundation.org