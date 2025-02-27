1. Irish Films

Irish storytelling takes the stage this weekend at the 26th Annual Chicago Irish Film Festival held in Lincoln Park. The fest will present 14 full-length features and dozens of short films from Irish filmmakers that span a variety of genres. Don’t miss a separate lineup of films that will air online next week. February 27-March 9. chicagoirishfilmfestival.com

2. Feeling Lucky?

Although we’re still two weeks out from the city’s main St. Patrick’s Day festivities, that doesn’t mean it’s too early to celebrate. Head to Wrigleyville’s Charm’d Bar, the Irish-themed pop-up taking over the second floor of Bamboo Club, to sip on festive drinks while taking in the wall-to-wall green and gold decor. February 27-March 17. charmdbar.com

3. Wine & Walk

Head to Roscoe Village this Friday evening for a Winter Wine Walk. You’ll stroll along Roscoe Street, tasting more than 20 different wines provided by Lush Wine & Spirits as you visit a variety of participating businesses. You’ll also get a commemorative tasting glass to take home. February 28. www.eventbrite.com

4. Say Hey

Locals in Lulea, Sweden, are encouraged to säg hej (say hey) to those they encounter to build a sense of community. Inspired by that tradition, Andersonville is hosting its first-ever Säg Hej Day, an event that promotes wellness through connecting with others. At the Bramble Arts Loft, attendees can participate in yoga, art, and self-defense workshops, as well as receive free legal and financial consultations. March 2. andersonville.org

5. Polar Plunge

Celebrate the first “fake spring” of the season by braving an ice-cold body of water. Participants of the Polar Plunge at North Avenue Beach will submerge themselves in Lake Michigan in support of Special Olympics Illinois. All are invited to participate (even if you can’t make it fully underwater). And you’ll get a free hot chocolate afterward! March 2. specialchildrenscharities.org