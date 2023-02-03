1. Cocktails (Taylor’s Version)

Get over your last relationship Swiftie-style at Bad Blood, a West Loop heartbreak bar themed around Taylor Swift. Sip on a “Lavender Haze,” get a tarot reading, or perform karaoke hits of the 11-time Grammy winner. The Electric Garden pop-up requires tickets and is 21+, whether or not you’re feeling 22. Feb. 3-26. bucketlisters.com

2. Staples Sings

If you’re looking to celebrate Black History Month, what better way than with a Chicago icon like Mavis Staples? The legendary singer and activist, alongside opener Celisse, will fill the Symphony Center with decades’ worth of soul, gospel, and R&B. Feb. 4. cso.org

3. Go Nuts For Donuts

The 1933-34 Chicago World’s Fair declared donuts to be “the hit food of the century of progress,” so it’s fitting to commemorate the event’s 90th year anniversary with fried dough treats at Temperance Beer Co.’s Donut Fest. Enjoy coffee, beer, and, of course, assorted donuts from sprinkles-covered to glazed. Feb. 5. temperance.beer

4. Seville Meets South Side

What happens when you infuse a 19th-century Italian classic with a South Side twist? You get The Factotum, a genre-amalgamating soul opera about a family barbershop loosely based on Rossini’s The Barber of Seville. Still not convinced? Read about the Lyric Opera production here before purchasing your Harris Theater tickets. Feb. 3-12. lyricopera.org

5. Student Showcase

An annual tradition for over 25 years, this year’s juror, local artist Matt Morris, hand-picked selections from across Loyola University’s student body for the Student Art Competition. There’s a broad array of media on display, from painting and photography to ceramics and sculpture. Feb. 3-Mar. 3. luc.edu