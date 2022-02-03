PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply.

1. BLM in Art

The Black Lives Matter Exhibition at Dragonfly Gallery addresses the struggle and injustices experienced by all minorities. The artwork shaping this exhibit speaks to its power to change the world. Works from Francisco Malave, Alma Domínguez, Tatoina Mundy and many more will be shown. February 5-27. dragonflygallery.space

2. Ring in the New Year

Celebrate the year of the tiger in Uptown for the annual Lunar New Year Parade. The event will feature local community groups, dancers, performers, and family-friendly pop-ups. February 5. exploreuptown.org

3. Ye’s Hoops Stars

Donda Academy is set to play Chicago Prep at the Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC. Ye’s (Kanye West’s) Donda Academy is a private K-12 school in Simi Valley, California. The school is named after West’s late mother and has recently made its way into the zeitgeist as a promising varsity basketball team. February 5. ticketmaster.com

4. Creatives in the Cold

Avondale neighborhood bar Sleeping Village is hosting the Chicago Winter Art Fair with more than 20 local art vendors. Shop ceramics, jewelry, paintings and more while listening to a DJ set by V.V. Lightbody. February 6. sleeping-village.com

5. Support Black-Owned Restaurants

Chicago Black Restaurant Week was founded in 2015 by Lauran Smith. She decided that Black businesses should have a week of support, where people can discover food at discounted rates. CBRW will be held at various Black-owned restaurants both in the city and the suburbs. February 6-20. chiblackrestaurantweek.com