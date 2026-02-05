1. Literary Pilgrimage

Explore the work of more than 100 different creatives in American Prophets at the American Writers Museum. The exhibition showcases the influence of religion and spirituality on writers and culture. From Chance the Rapper’s “Blessings,” to Octavia Butler’s The Parable of the Sower (and even comedy from Mindy Kaling and Joan Rivers), there’s something for everyone to discover. Feb. 6-8 (runs through the end of the year). americanwritersmuseum.org

2. Belly Full of Laughter

In need of a laugh and some comfort food? The Lincoln Lodge, in collaboration with comedian Brendan Tran, hosts You Win Some, You Dim Sum, a comedy show that invites audience members to share a recent personal win — no matter how big or small — in exchange for a “mystery dim sum.” The event also features standup sets by Chicago comedians, including Tran and Sierra Kenyon. Feb. 7. eventbrite.com

3. Fika Fun

Stroll through Andersonville while sipping decadent hot chocolate or coffee as part of their annual Fika Fest, a nod to the neighborhood’s Swedish roots. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. at the Swedish American Museum, located at 5211 N Clark. There, you’ll receive your route card and a commemorative special event mug for sampling. Feb. 7. andersonville.org

4. Out With the New, In With the Old

Shop pre-loved and vintage clothing, accessories, and home goods at Windy City Market’s third annual Cupid’s Vintage & Artisan Fest at Artifact Events. Grab a bite to eat from one of the vendors and peruse the venue’s selections for a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day gift. Feb. 7-8. eventbrite.com

5. Have a Hoot While You Root

Not completely jaded after the Bears’ loss in the playoffs? Head to Lone Owl Pub in Wicker Park this Sunday for a Super Bowl watch party, complete with free hot dogs (while supplies last) and $3 touchdown shots. Reserve your spot online or take a gamble on seating when you arrive — either way, it’s free. Feb. 8. eventbrite.com