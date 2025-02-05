1. Going to the Theatre

Chicago Theatre Week, which features value-priced tickets to musicals, dramas, comedies, and more, returns for its 13th year. Catch shows like Debate: Baldwin vs. Buckley, Drunk Shakespeare, Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds, and many more this weekend (and the next!) for a stellar price. February 6-16. choosechicago.com

2. Piecing Beauty Together

At KáLab’s Mosaic Art Workshop, participants can learn the history and cultural importance of mosaic art while having the opportunity to make their own in an expertly guided event where creativity and self-expression is highly encouraged. Materials will be provided. February 7-8. eventbrite.com

3. Black Artist Showcase

Celebrate Black History Month by attending the Black Makers Market at Navy Pier. More than three dozen local Black artisans, designers, and entrepreneurs will be showcased in the Food Experience Corridor. Every Saturday in February. navypier.org

4. Let’s Ride

Chicago Auto Show, one of North America’s largest auto shows, returns once more this weekend. There will be nearly 1,000 different vehicles on display, meaning there’s something for everyone — convertibles, pickups, sport cars, antique cars, and the unbeatable minivan. February 8-17. chicagoautoshow.com

5. Winner Watches It All

Milieu by DPS is hosting a Super Bowl Viewing Party. Admission is free with the purchase of a food package, or $15 for admission without food. Four food packages will be offered: Yard, Penalty, Touchdowns, and Champions. February 9. eventbrite.com