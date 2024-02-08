1. Pit Stop

Get ready to roll into the largest and longest-running auto show in the country with the Chicago Auto Show. McCormick Place transforms into a car lover’s dream for 10 days as manufacturers show off some of the latest in automobile advancements. Featuring nearly 1,000 vehicles ranging from classic models to newer electric and concept cars, this event definitely has some wheels to fit everyone’s tastes. Feb. 10-19. drivechicago.com

2. Start The Party

Join Club Q-Pid in celebrating queer love this Sunday at the Chicago Athletic Association in Stagg Court. More than 20 vendors, drag performances, and live music by Leah.alemay come together for a night of drinks, dancing, and good times. If you’re looking for a last-minute someone to celebrate Valentine’s with, try out the singles mixer! Feb. 11. hyattexperiences.com

3. To Be or Not to Be?

Do you have a flair for the dramatic? This weekend marks the start of Chicago Theatre Week, a 10-day event across the city. Theaters from all over offer value pricing on more than 100 performances. Whether it’s a musical or Shakespeare, this event is the perfect opportunity to see some of the best Chicago theater has to offer. Feb. 8-18. choosechicago.com

4. Love’s in the Air

Looking to set the mood for that special someone this weekend? Fireworks at Navy Pier this Saturday will provide some timeless memories. Enjoy a picnic on the lakefront or the Pier’s South Dock while a special Valentine’s fireworks display lights up the sky. If you’re looking to be extra fancy, check out the cruises and hotels nearby for that extra “oomph” to your lovely night. Feb. 10. navypier.org

5. Choc It Out

This time of year means one thing: chocolate (you didn’t think I’d say love, did you?). If you can’t seem to get enough of the decadent treat, World of Chocolate might be for you. Sample sweets from Chicago’s top chocolatiers and celebrate all things chocolate. The event also features an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, live entertainment, and their famous punchboard with mystery prizes. Finally, watch as 15 chocolatiers compete to see who’s the best in a contest judged by a panel of sweets experts. The event benefits AIDS Foundation Chicago and will take place at Union Station. Feb. 9. action.aidschicago.org