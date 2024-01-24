1. Unicorns, Sprinkles, and Magic

Are your kids antsy for the playgrounds to defrost? Bring them to a land of glitter and rainbows at Unicorn World at Navy Pier. Travel through the enchanted unicorn forest, interact with lifesize unicorns, and play magical games throughout the whole weekend. Jan. 26-28. tickets.theunicornworld.com

2. Plenty of Fish in Chicago

Take yourself and your single friend to Date My Friend: A Singles Mixer with a Twist. Bring your single friend of a different gender to be your wing person as you both brave this speed dating event together at Guild Row. Jan. 26. eventbrite.com

3. Go to a Show

Spend the night at the Morgan Park Academy Theater watching For Colored Boys, an original stage play written and directed by Chicagoan Blake Martin. This drama tells the story of seven Black men navigating a world of racism, homophobia and, hyper-masculinity. Stay around at the end for a Q&A with Martin and the actors. Jan. 27. eventbrite.com

4. Green Thumbs at Garfield Conservatory

Learn how to grow a vegetable garden on your back porch at this Plan a Small-Space Veggie Garden class at Garfield Conservatory. This class for beginner gardeners gives step-by-step instruction in designing a 4-by-8-foot raised bed, as well as tips for growing quality produce in Chicago. Jan. 27. garfieldconservatory.org

5. Bow Down to the King

It’s raining men at the Drag Kings for CampOUT event at Dorothy. Raising money for CampOUT — the only summer camp dedicated to empowering LGBTQ+ youth in Florida — drag kings including Chick Swagger and Tool Osco will make you want to wave your hands and dollar bills in the air. Jan. 28. dorothydownstairs.com