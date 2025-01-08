Set Sail

The Chicago Boat Show, the largest consumer boat show in the country, is marking its 93rd year this weekend at Donald E. Stephens Convention & Conference Center. Included in the event: more than 115 exhibitors and 400 boats for sale, an interactive Bumper Boats pool, live DJ and entertainment, a golf simulator, food tastings, educational seminars for boat owners, and a Paddlesports pool. January 8-12. chicagoboatshow.com

Glass Act

Learn the art of torchworking and make your own pendant at the Torchworking Glass event at Pumping Station One. This hands-on workshop will have experienced instructors guiding you through the process of shaping the glass to adding unique designs. Perfect for beginners or experienced artists. January 10. eventbrite.com

Amplify Your Skills

Fine-tune your guitar skills at South Chicago Library’s Beginning Guitar for Adults workshop. Here you will learn how to hold the instrument, play basic chords, and get an intro to songwriting basics. If one of your resolutions was to learn something new, this could be a great place to start. January 11. chipublib.bibliocommons.com

Power in Looking Silly

At Kid Prov, the kiddos have the final say. BABS Comedy Club in Forest Park invites families to a choose-your-own-comedy-adventure show where comedians create hilarious scenes and songs based on audience suggestions. No two shows are the same, so you can return to watch another show every Saturday until February 15th. Don’t worry, parents, you’ll still be able to drink — responsibly, of course. January 11. babscomedyclub.com

In the Name of the Moon!

New year resolutions? Out. Vibing with the new moon? In! The Full Moon Intention Vial Workshop at The Insect Asylum celebrates the spiritual significance of the full moon. The event will allow participants to craft a personalized vial using butterfly wings, botanical elements, and other organic materials to symbolize their hopes and aspirations for the year ahead. January 12. eventbrite.com