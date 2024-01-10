1. Say Cheese!

Learn how to make your own cheese at Eataly’s Mozzarella Making 101 class. Using local curds and an expert cheesemonger, participants can make their own mozza while enjoying antipasti and prosecco. Jan. 12. eventbrite.com

2. Queens of Pop

Dive into the 80’s at Chicas De Hoy, a retro dance party at the National Museum of Mexican Art. Get down to Mexican pop classics with some of Chicago’s leading Mexican drag artists. Jan. 13. nationalmuseumofmexicanart.com

3. A Night Around the Ring

Get ready to root for the heroes and curse at the villains at Rhapsody, Freelance Wrestling’s first event of 2024. Watch Chicago wrestlers like Storm Grayson and Calvin Tankman eat mat and run the ropes at the Lincoln Park Auditorium. Jan. 13. freelancewrestling.com

4. Dish on that Bad Date

Hungry to hear some dating woes? Head to the Lincoln Park Cafe and Market for Spill the Tea: Bad Date Edition, an event where people will share their worst, and funniest, dating stories. Jan 13. eventbrite.com

5. The Dog Days Are Here

Watch puppies play while raising money for dogs in need at Corn Dogs: A Dog Show. Put on by Corn Productions, and taking place at the Cornservatory, this event has local pups competing for best dressed and showing off their signature moves. Don’t forget to pick up the 2024 Corn Dogs calendar while there. Jan. 14. eventbrite.com