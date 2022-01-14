1. All About Pedro Almodóvar

This one’s for our fellow film buffs. The Gene Siskel has been running ¡PEDRO!, a (little over) month-long celebration of Pedro Almodóvar’s stunning oeuvre in honor of his newest and highly anticipated film Parallel Mothers. This weekend, catch All About My Mother in 35 mm. This Academy Award-winning film follows Manuela as she loses her son, Esteban, in a car accident. After his passing, she connects with Esteban’s estranged father, making surprising memories along the way. Jan 15. siskelfilmcenter.org

2. Dunder Mifflin Is Open for Business

Here’s your chance to live out some of your favorite scenes from the show. The Office Experience pop-up, which first touched down in Chicago in October, offers fans an immersive opportunity to see show props, set recreations, and more. True diehard fans may even be able to buy private access or party tickets to host your next party, Scranton-style. Until Jan 17. theofficeexperience.com

3. Remaking a Classic

The iconic musical Oklahoma! gets a contemporary update. The Rodgers and Hammerstein production, which debuted on Broadway in 1943, has been reenvisioned by director Daniel Fish and is now playing at the CIBC Theatre. The darker and more pared-down take on the original show won a Tony for Best Revival of a Musical in 2019. Until Jan. 23. broadwayinchicago.com

4. Making Faces

Don’t miss Orkideh Torabi’s dynamic 85 x 54 artwork Peach House’s 5 Bucks Morning Special, which is featured as a part of the MCA’s Atrium Project series, through March 13. Torabi, who was born in Tehran and is now based in Chicago, has created a funny yet moving bathhouse scene inspired by the men Torabi has met in Iran. It’s a work that relishes in details and facial expressions — spot a mustachioed tabby cat or a curious group of onlookers — to comment on patriarchal spaces and structures. Until March 13. mcachicago.org

5. Moving Pictures

The Princess Diana Accredited Access Exhibition offers an intimate glimpse into the life of Princess Diana. The exhibit is narrated by Princess Diana’s Royal Photographer Anwar Hussein, who captured the images of the iconic Diana, in addition to Hussein’s two sons, Zak and Samir, who have worked as Royal Photographers for Prince Harry and Prince William and their families. Until March 12. princessdianaexhibit.com