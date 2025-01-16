1. Jam Out

Music and comedy enthusiasts can find their new favorite indie act this week at Tomorrow Never Knows Festival. During the fest, nationally known and up-and-coming local artists alike will perform at venues across the city. Want a preview? A playlist featuring the performing artists is up on the fest’s website. January 15-19. tnkfest.com

2. Meet the Cubs

The lineup is out for the 2025 Cubs Convention, and fans won’t want to miss it. During the three-day event at the Sheraton Grand Chicago, attendees can snag autographs from their favorite players, listen to panel discussions led by coaches, and participate in “Harry Carayoke.” A range of items will also be up for live auction, including jerseys, bats, and baseballs used in games last season. January 17-19. mlb.com

3. Dry January

Have some sober fun this weekend at a non-alcoholic beverage fest. NA Day, hosted at Loft on Lake in the West Loop, invites all who are sober, sober-curious, or simply want to try something new. You can sample drinks from more than a dozen participating brands, including Lagunitas, Revolution Brewing, and Curious Elixirs. January 18. eventbrite.com

4. Curling Contest

Want to try your hand at curling? Head to Fatpour Lincolnwood’s Curling Kick-Off, where Olympic Gold Medal Curler Matt Hamilton will be “blessing” the bar’s new curling lanes. He’ll also provide newbies with a curling demonstration. The bar encourages attendees to dress like Hamilton, and the first 50 to do so will receive a free beer. January 19. exploretock.com

5. Sunday Symphony

Finish your weekend at a free orchestra concert. The Civic Orchestra of Chicago, which is made up of young professional musicians, will be performing at the historic South Shore Cultural Center this Sunday. The program includes Sergei Rachmaninov’s Second Symphony, along with Valerie Coleman’s Fanfare for Uncommon Times and Jessie Montgomery’s Transfigure to Grace. January 19. cso.org