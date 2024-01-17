1. No Cold Feet

Cold weather doesn’t necessarily mean that the music festival season’s gotta cool down. Both local indie artists and nationally acclaimed acts will grace the stages of four venues across five days at Tomorrow Never Knows. With dozens of acts — including Aisha Burns and Rahill — we’re starting to think the cold never bothered us anyway. Jan. 17-21. tnkfest.com

2. Eats All Around

Celebrate 17 years of Chicago Restaurant Week by spending 17 days chowing down on the finest the Chicago food scene has to offer. Over 400 restaurants across the city offer special prix fixe menus for brunch ($25), lunch ($25), and dinner ($42 or $59). Make sure to make your reservations. Jan. 19 – Feb. 4. choosechicago.com

3. Pulling your Strings

Fans of puppet performances will be thrilled to know that the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival is coming to town for 11 days. Performances and attractions include the famous puppet hub, where enthusiasts can view exhibits between performances. Jan. 19-28. chicagopuppetfest.org

4. Bow Wow Yippie Yo

The historic Great American Dog Show takes over the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center this weekend. Join some of the world’s best dog-handlers and their pooches from the American Kennel Club as they compete in fierce competition. Celebrate all things canine between the competitions with puppy-centered merch and multiple exhibits such as a puppy show and reserved grooming. Jan. 19 – 21. greatamericandogshow.com

5. Saturday Evening Sweets.

To celebrate Stan’s Donuts’ 10th anniversary, they’re holding the first-ever Stan’s Donut Fest. Sweet-tooth havers and doughnut lovers can participate in giveaways, while also experiencing 12 doughnut tastings not available in Stan’s locations. Expect a live DJ and photo ops to round out the doughy experience (pun intended). Jan. 20. eventbrite.com