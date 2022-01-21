1. Remembering Dr. King

Though Martin Luther King Jr. Day has passed, you won’t want to miss Chicago History Museum’s Remembering Dr. King: 1929-1968 exhibit, which will walk you through a gallery of more than 25 photos, each representing crucial moments in Dr. King’s work. There are elements on his time in Chicago, where he regularly spoke on the realities of poverty and northern discrimination. Runs through July 4. chicagohistory.org

2. Battle of the Brushes

Since 2001, Art Battle has done more than 2,000 events in 20 countries. The event consists of 12 artists competing in three rounds of painting. The catch? It’s all done live. This year’s event is at SPIN and all artwork will be auctioned. Jan. 21. artbattle.com

3. From Zanies to the Vic

Chicago stand-up comedian Pat McGann has not one, but three shows this weekend at The Vic Theatre that you won’t want to miss. McGann started his career as house emcee at Zanies, then in 2017, he began touring with Sebastian Maniscalco as the opening act. Jan. 22-23. jamusa.com/venues/the-vic

4. Alt Mag Madness

The Newberry Library is celebrating the Chicago Reader’s 50th anniversary with a robust exhibit of stories, photographs, cartoons and more. The Reader started in 1971 when a group of four college students decided to publish a free weekly newspaper. In the decades since, the Reader has stayed relevant and revolutionary throughout journalism’s ebbs and flows. Runs through March 5. newberry.org

5. Classical and Functional

End your weekend at the Chicago Cultural Center by familiarizing yourself with visual artist Jeremiah Hulsebos-Spofford. Curated by Greg Lunceford, the Jeremiah Hulsebos-Spofford: League of Nations exhibit explores the contradictions between classical design and modernist functionalism. Runs through Jan. 23. chicago.gov