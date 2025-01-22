1. Booked and Busy

Was “read more” your New Year’s resolution? There’s still time to get started at Exile in Bookville’s Let the Right Book In bookclub, a group featuring all things horror. This month they’re reading Come Closer by Sara Gran. Copies are available in store or online. January 24. eventbrite.com

2. Hey Ms. Rager

Everyone knows that a girls’ night out should include a nice outfit, a good drink, and a rage room. RageHER is an event to punch it out, scream it out, and dance it out, in community with other women in a substance-free experience. The event, held at Hairpin Arts Center, starts off with mocktails, connection, and reflection at the Tempest Tavern, followed by a guided multi-sensory experience on Fury Floor, and finishing off with a decompresh sesh in the Livid Lounge. January 24-25. askhuh.com

3. Music of the Heartland

Enjoy some live music at Beat Kitchen’s Bluegrass Brunch. Every Saturday, rotating sets from Chicago’s bluegrass ensembles play their finest tunes during brunch. January 25. beatkitchen.com

4. Drunk Spelling Bee

Could you spell the word “pulchritude” on your first try? Now imagine trying to spell it after having a few drinks at Turner Haus Brewery’s Brewery & The Bee Spelling Bee. Hosted by KJDoubleTrey with catering by CHKN Box, this is Turner Haus Brewery’s first event of the season. Have a drink and spell some fun words. January 26. instagram.com

5. Sunday Feasting

End your weekend off with some great food at Diego, where they’ll host Hermosa Restaurant chef Ethan Lim for the Sunday Sabores Chef Collaboration. Hermosa’s culinary team will showcase their version of a taco, tostada, and specialty cocktail. January 26. resy.com