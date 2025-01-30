1. Disney DJs

Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy will be spinning records this weekend as DJs at Disney On Ice’s Let’s Dance! The ice-skating performance will feature beloved characters performing to remixes of Disney songs. Snag a (separate) ticket to the preshow, during which kids can craft, play games, and participate in a sing-along with Frozen’s Anna and Elsa. January 30-February 2. unitedcenter.com

2. Make a Res

Looking to dine out? There’s still time to try a variety of prix-fixe menus during Chicago Restaurant Week. Whether you want a $30 lunch or a $60 dinner, you won’t be hard-pressed to find something you like. A record-breaking number of restaurants — 500 to be exact — are participating this year across the city and suburbs. January 30-February 9. choosechicago.com

3. Very Good Performance

As part of a national tour, Tim Heidecker, of the comedy duo Tim & Eric, will be making a stop in Chicago. Heidecker and The Very Good Band will be performing his new album, Slipping Away, during the Thalia Hall show. Don’t miss the chance to see the musician-slash-comedian-slash-actor while he’s in town. January 31. ticketweb.com

4. Hit the Slopes

Put on your ski attire and head over to Bar La Rue for an Après Ski Day Party. With a live DJ and plenty of drinks, they’ll have everything you need for a perfect après ski, minus the actual skiing part. Don’t forget to grab a ticket, which is required for entry (but does include a welcome cocktail). February 1. barlarue.com

5. Fika and Chill

The Swedish tradition of fika, a daily coffee and cake break, is about more than sweets — it’s a set time for connecting with others. This weekend, experience the spirit of fika without having to travel abroad at Andersonville’s Fika Fest. Head to the Swedish American Museum for the cocoa and coffee crawl on Saturday, and go back the next day for a puzzle exchange. February 1-2. andersonville.org