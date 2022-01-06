PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply.

1. Jazz Meets Classical

Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s first concert of the new year, Rhapsody in Blue & Boléro, showcases the work of George Gershwin and Maurice Ravel. Classical pianist Inon Barnatan will be performing Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, while André de Ridder conducts Ravel’s Boléro. Jan. 6-8. cso.org

2. Black and White During the Day

Head over to the Music Box Theatre to catch cinemascope classics in the daytime with Black and White Cinemascope Matinees. Films such as Billy Wilder’s The Apartment or Richard Brooks’ In Cold Blood will be shown throughout the month. Jan. 7-Feb. 6. musicboxtheatre.com

3. Stay Curious

Gallery Victor is turning their space into a modern Wunderkammer, not to be confused with a messy room. Wunderkammers, also known as cabinets of curiosity, began in mid-sixteenth century Europe as spaces for unique and extraordinary objects. In celebration of the gallery’s five-year anniversary, they’ll be featuring a plethora of artists and their creations of miniature rooms. Jan. 7-March 31. galleryvictor.com

4. Get the Led Out

Chicago-based cover band Led Zeppelin 2 first debuted in 2008. Since then, they’ve remained true to the original sound of Led Zeppelin, while implementing live improvisation and onstage shenanigans that appeal to a whole new generation of fans. Jan. 8. houseofblues.com/chicago

5. Go Wild

Take a stroll through Winter in the WildWood, an immersive holiday experience at Otherworld Theatre, where a Faun seeks to find magic in a forest. Each performance differs depending on the audience, so prepare for anything from fairytale stories to magicians. Jan. 7-9. otherworldtheatre.org