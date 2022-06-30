PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply.

1. Late Night Jam

Fireworks aren’t the only sounds to hear this weekend. Head over to The Hideout for Semiratruth, Bone Study, and Chaz La Pointe, a trio of Chicago-based DJs and musicians. It’s a late show so wherever your night leads you, make sure to grab a nightcap at this institution and move to some hometown sounds. July 2. hideoutchicago.com

2. Sculptural Anomalies

Lynn Basa’s Hoodoos and Other Anomalies exhibition has Chicago roots. In early January, an abundance of small wind-carved sand formations appeared at the shores of Lake Michigan, which catapulted Basa into this series of ceramic sculptures. The Chicago-based painter and sculptor captures the essential nature of materials in this exhibit, so swing on by and be amazed. July 1-23. muartgallery.com

3. Celebrate Culture

In keeping with the theme of street festivals, look no further than the 29th African/Caribbean International Festival of Life. Organized by Ephraim Malachi Martin in 1993, this festival offers the best of reggae, jazz, blues and more. Accompanying the music will be food, arts, crafts and fun for the whole family. July 2-4. internationalfestivaloflife.com

4. Go See a Star War

In a galaxy not so far away, you can see Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. In this sixth episode of the Star Wars saga, you’ll have the chance to watch the film as the orchestra performs John Williams’ score. June 30-July 2. cso.org

5. Go Live

Enjoy Live on the Lake at Navy Pier’s beer garden all weekend long. There will be appearances from Chicago Latin Groove, Hurricane Reggae Band, DJ Papa G and more, so sit back and sip on something for Independence Day. July 2-4. navypier.org