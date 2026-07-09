1. Market Mania

Haven’t had your fix of markets yet? Good. This Friday and Saturday, Ignite Glass Studio hosts Sauced Night Market, featuring 50 local vendors and a plethora of food and drink. Get there early and leave late. July 10-11. tixtree.com

2. Get Lit

Light up your night at Humboldt Park’s Water Lantern Festival this Saturday and Sunday. Your ticket purchase includes a lantern kit, LED candle, and markers so you can personalize your lantern. July 11-12. waterlanternfestival.com

3. Summer Mela

Don’t miss out on Kalapriya’s annual summer Mela at Chicago Women’s Park & Gardens this Saturday. Enjoy performances by local, national, and international artists, authentic South Asian dishes, and arts and crafts. Plus, you can even get tatted by henna artists. July 11. kalapriya.org

4. Cinema City

Okay, film snobs, this one is for you: This weekend, MUBI Fest returns to Chicago, bringing new films with live scores, modern classics, and an open air market. This year’s venues include The Salt Shed, Music Box Theatre, and Siskel Film Center, so load up on your popcorn, cinephiles, and get your Letterboxd ready. July 10-12. mubifest.com

5. Folk Fiesta

Celebrate Mexican culture and tradition with this year’s Chicago Mexican Folk Festival at Thalia Hall, featuring performances by Mexican Folkloric dancers. Purchase tickets online and dance the night away (or rather, watch some of the best Chicago-area companies dance the night away). July 12. matoevents.com