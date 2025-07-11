1. Feel the Spirit

The Jazz Institute of Chicago partners with the Chicago Park District for Chicago Latin Jazz Festival, a free, family-friendly celebration of Latin jazz. You can catch the spunky music at the Humboldt Park Fieldhouse. Music starts at 6 p.m., so bring your dancing shoes and food and drinks to enjoy! July 11. choosechicago.com

2. Rise and Shine

If you need a crowd to feel motivated, head to the Millennium Park Summer Workouts. The series takes place on the Great Lawn, and workout begins at 8 a.m. The 45-minute workouts range from pilates to kickboxing. Grab a towel, a friend, and get moving. July 12. choosechicago.com

3. Pickled Playwright

Calling all literature fans who love pairing their favorite classics with a chilled martini! The Lion Theater in the Loop presents Drunk Shakespeare, where actors take shots and attempt to perform the Bard’s best. Every show is a bit different depending on the actor, and who has to drink. July 12. a.drunkshakespeare.com

4. Dig in Division

Nothing beats the Sunday Scaries like heading to your local farmers market. Hit the Division Street Farmers Market in Gold Coast to grab some fresh seasonal produce, Chicago-made products and more. July 13. choosechicago.com

5. Spin the Globe

Come one, come all to the World Fair US. This weekend is the first for the event, where you can experience culture, music, fashion, and representation from more than 80 different countries. Head to SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview for this, taking up six pavilions and featuring every continent (expect Antarctica). Tickets are $17. July 11-13. worldfairus.com