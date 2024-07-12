1. Bands, BBQ, and Beer

Head to the United Center for the Windy City Smokeout, a weekend-long event featuring over 25 musical performances from artists such as Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rett, and Cody Johnson. Barbeque from around the country will be the featured food at the event, showcasing the best pitmasters. Lastly, top your experience off with a beer from featured brewers served during the event. July 11-14. windycitysmokeout.com

2. Head to the West

The West Town Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2024 West Fest Chicago with an exciting lineup of musical performances and vendors. Don’t forget to bring your kids and your pets to participate in the Kids Fest and Pet Fest. The fest will benefit the Talcott Fine Arts and Museum Academy and the West Town Chamber of Commerce. July 12-14. westtownchamber.org

3. Biggest Bingo Party

The world’s biggest bingo party, Bingo Loco, is coming to Chicago on Friday night. But this isn’t just any ordinary bingo, this is a three-hour-long immersive experience with confetti cannons, conga lines, and extravagant prizes. The event comes to Chicago after having sold out shows worldwide in cities such as Dublin, London, Sydney, and Dubai. Grab your friends and get your bingo on. July 12. yourchicagoguide.com

4. Latino Lake Fest

The sixth annual Miche Fest will be held at Oakwood Beach combining Latino music and culture in this two-day celebration. Grab a drink from their extensive offerings and spend the day listening to the jam-packed artist lineup. When the time comes, don’t miss the food offerings and the beach activities. ¡Nos vemos en la playa! July 13-14. Michefest.live

5. Art Gallery Galore

Celebrate Bastille Day at the Bastille Day Open Art Studio Sale. The event, put on by The Alley Chicago with The Lost Artists will have you feeling like you’re at the Louvre. Walk through the gallery and be surrounded by paintings, drawings, sculptures, and photography. If something grabs your eye, make sure to buy it quickly and introduce yourself to the artist before taking it home to your own mini museum. July 14. yourchicagoguide.com