1. Beauty in the Eye of the Beholder

Friday marks the start of the Millennium Art Festival, a three-day fest located in the Loop. There’s no cost of admission to peruse the vibrant paintings, ceramics, photography, and jewelry from more than 120 artists this weekend. In addition, you can expect festival food, selfie stations, and live music to really complete that festival vibe. July 14-16, amdurproductions.com

2. Feeling Footloose?

Ever get that itch to dance, but you’re not sure where to start? Chicago SummerDance is just the thing for you. Take part in introductory dance courses at Pullman Park this Saturday. This weekend’s lessons include footwork, salsa, east coast swing, and line dancing. Pay attention in class, the lessons all lead to a huge dance party in September, complete with live DJs and music. July 15, Chicago SummerDance

3. Chicago Country Cookin’

If the Windy City Smokeout could be described in three words, they’d be Barbeque, Beer, and Bands. Over the course of four days, the United Center parking lot is packed with the sounds of country music and mouth-watering smoked meats. Headliners include Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, and The Zac Brown Band. July 13-16, windycitysmokeout.com

4. Sunday Funday

Join the take-over of State Street once again this year with Sundays on State. This free block party brings food, art, shopping, pop-up karaoke, and more this Sunday. If you’re not able to head there this weekend, you’re in luck. The event has been expanded to include another Sunday in August. July 16, loopchicago.com

5. Cold Ones for the Heat

If you’re looking for some weekend fun that’s not too much of a time commitment, try grabbing a ticket for a tasting session at the Chicago Craft Beer Fest. If you can land one of the 600 tickets per session, you’ll be enjoying samples from more than 35 craft beers each day from over 20 breweries. July 14-15, chicagoevents.com