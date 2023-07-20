1. Pitchfork Performances

Union Park’s summertime claim to fame, Pitchfork Music Festival returns with a talent-saturated lineup. Catch Bon Iver’s first Illinois show in four years, or discover a new favorite indie band — or both! July 21–23. pitchforkmusicfestival.com

2. Feel the Rhythm

To celebrate its 35th season, the Chicago Human Rhythm Project presents a free performance in association with several local dance companies. The Pritzker Pavilion concert is the last of four shows this week. July 23. chicagotap.org

3. Dog Days of Summer

It’s hard to think of another convention where the most famous attendees have four legs. At PetCon, between the adoption garden and interactive stations, there will also be a number of speakers. Human speakers, that is. July 22–23. petcon.co

4. ¡Delicioso!

The Tacos y Tamales Festival takes over Pilsen, a foodie haven with handmade tortillas and tamales from across Latin America. Surrounded by art and entertainment, it’s the perfect way to spend an afternoon, but if you just need an al pastor for an Instagram story, we won’t judge. July 21–23. chicagotacofest.com

5. Something or Other

Chicago-based artist Kushala Vora and curator Adia Sykes will open their collaborative exhibition, Something from Something, on Friday. Sykes calls the project, featuring ceramic sculptures and soft drawings, “a pursuit to find what we don’t know yet.” July 21–August 25. engage-projects.com