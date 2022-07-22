PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply.

1. Meet Your Makers

Support independent, Chicago-based artists and creators at the annual summer Market for Makers, where you can sample local food; peruse art, home goods and fashion; and mingle with friends –– all inside the gorgeous and historic Artifact Events center. July 23–24. marketsformakers.com

2. Wild Beats

Enjoy live music in a unique venue: Twilight Tunes, Brookfield Zoo’s summer concert series, runs for only two more weekends. You’ll be able to visit your favorite zoo exhibits after hours, take in a laser light show and purchase a variety of food and drinks. July 22–23; July 29–30. czs.org

3. Where We Lay Our Scene

Catch a pop-up performance from the Chicago Shakespeare Theater at a Shakespeare in the Park event in Englewood or Chinatown. These lively events are free, all-ages appropriate, and full of fun takes on Shakespearean favorites. July 22–23. chicagoshakes.com

4. Wicker Without You

Wicker Park Fest is back, and it’s turning sixteen. Enjoy live performances from over 50 bands, lose yourself in an interactive art installation and grab a bite from one (or several) of the 80 local food vendors. This summer festival is family-friendly and sure to be a hit. July 22–24. choosechicago.com

5. Lasting Impression

Take in 360-degree views of your favorite works from impressionists like Monet, Renoir, and Degas at Chicago’s newest immersive art installation. July 22–24. immersivemonet.com