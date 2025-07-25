1. Suburban Jams

Head to the burbs this weekend for Out of Space, a four-day outdoor concert series held at North Field in Skokie. Put down a picnic blanket, watch performances from artists like Shakey Graves and Rodrigo y Gabriela, and make sure to grab a bite to eat from local vendors at the fest. July 24-27. outofspaceconcerts.com

2. Foodie Fest

If you’re looking for good food, you’ll want to head to the long-running Lincoln Park street fest Taste of Lincoln Avenue. Though there will be plenty of local food and drink favorites, there’s even more to enjoy, including a Midwest-centric live music lineup, a spirits and wine tasting, and a dog parade. July 25-26. tasteoflincolnchicago.com

3. Donut Run

Get a solid workout while supporting a good cause this Saturday at Stan’s Donut Race at Soldier Field, which benefits the pediatric cancer foundation Cal’s Angels. All running levels are welcome, and you can choose between the 5K, 10K, and kid’s race. Not sold yet? All participants receive a donut upon crossing the finish line. July 26. donut5k.com

4. Summer in Chinatown

Participate in a celebration of Asian culture at the 46th annual Chinatown Summer Fair. The event taking place on Wentworth Avenue will feature family-friendly events like a lion dance procession, K-Pop dance competition, and martial arts demonstrations. July 26-27. ccc-foundation.org

5. Making Lemonade

What’s better than a refreshing cup of lemonade on a long walk? Stroll down Milwaukee Avenue this Saturday during the Logandale Lemonade Walk, stopping at local businesses to sip on lemonade and try lemon-infused drinks and snacks. You’ll be sure to find a new favorite store with nearly three dozen participating. July 26. instagram.com