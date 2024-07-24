1. Walk and Wine

Explore the Lincoln Park Zoo and gardens with a wine glass in hand at the Summer Wine Fest. A garden party is never complete without wine, and this party features over 50 different wines from the best winemaking regions in the world. A bonus: The Lincoln Park Zoo has the only accredited hibiscus collection in the country, which typically bloom in late July. Perfect timing! July 26. lpzoo.org

2. Paris Party

Kick off the Paris Olympics at The Graystone Tavern in Wrigleyville with themed food, drinks, and great company. The games will be broadcasted at the tavern for diners’ enjoyment and to cheer on the athletes in Paris. The themed speciality on the menu will be “French Fries Around the World” featuring different fry recipes from across the globe. Pair your fries with their themed beer and shot combos and get a true international experience. July 26. yourchicagoguide.com

3. Ginza Get Together

The Midwest Buddhist Temple is hosting Ginza Holiday 2024 in Old Town with food and entertainment for a full cultural event. This fundraising event will feature the best Japanese-American food, which you can enjoy while watching performances by the Minyo Dancers, Taiko drumming, and martial arts demonstrations. Check out the local craft vendors and learn more about the culture. July 26-28. ginzaholiday.com

4. Weekend in Wicker Park

Head over to Wicker Park this weekend for the 20th anniversary Wicker Park Fest. Music, art, and culture will take over the historic streets of Wicker Park, deemed “Chicago’s Best Street Festival of the Summer” by the Chicago Tribune. Bring everyone in the family, even the pets, to enjoy “Pet Fest” before exploring all the local vendors in the community. July 26-28. wickerparkbucktown.com

5. Puzzlers Paradise

The Chicago Puzzle Club is hosting a puzzle meetup and swap for any puzzle fanatics in the city. Get to know other puzzlers and chat while you work on your puzzles. And when you’re done, swap your puzzle with someone else to get something new to work on. Refreshments will be provided and free raffle prizes will be drawn. Bring as many puzzles to swap as you like and if there are puzzles left over, feel free to take a few home. July 28. yourchicagoguide.com