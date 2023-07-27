1. I See Fire

Four-time Grammy winner Ed Sheeran probably doesn’t need an introduction at this point. See him live in concert next to Khalid at Soldier Field for his “Mathematics” tour. Upcoming British singer-songwriter Cat Burns will also join to make Saturday night “Perfect.” Jul. 29. ticketmaster.com

2. Party in the Park

Kick off the weekend by celebrating one of Chicago’s most storied and vibrant neighborhoods at Wicker Park Fest. More than 50 performers across three stages come together to make it one weekend event to remember. Expect festival staples like beer tents and a dedicated kids area to make their return as well. Jul. 28–30. wickerparkbucktown.com

3. Tacos, Tamales, Tostadas

The largest Latino festival in the midwest, Fiesta Del Sol, makes its return in the heart of Pilsen starting Thursday. Usually drawing around a million people over the course of four days, you’ll want to be early to get your hands on all of the delicious tacos, tamales, and more from local vendors. Jul. 27–30. fiestadelsol.org

4. All Across the World

From traditional lion dances to Chinese Folk dancing and martial arts demonstrations, the Chinatown Summer Fair is the place to celebrate Chinese culture. That said, the programming for the festival includes some multicultural surprises like Japanese Taiko drums, a K-pop dance competition, and more. Jul. 29–30. ccc-foundation.org

5. The Grand Finale

They say that all good things must come to an end, and the 18-year-old Silver Room Sound System Block Party is going out with a bang. Between three stages packed with talented local artists and DJs, a double dutch experience, and a volleyball area, this block party is gonna be one for the books. Jul. 29–30. silverroomblockparty.com