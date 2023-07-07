1. Our House

So, 40,000 house music fans can’t be wrong, right? The Chosen Few Picnic & Festival, featuring the iconic group of seven South Side DJs, has spotlighted the Chicago-born genre at this annual Jackson Park event since 1990. July 8. chosenfewdjs.com

2. Spanish Steps

The Royal Opera of Madrid’s Authentic Flamenco world tour stops here for ten days. See the traditional Spanish art form on full, vibrant stage display, all produced by the 2021 Opera Company of the Year. July 7-16. authenticflamencoshow.com

3. Square Up

Find a local vendor or grab a craft beer between performances at Square Roots. Four stages at the Lincoln Square festival means plenty of choices, and from Slow Pulp to Divino Niño, there’s plenty of local representation among the headliners, too. July 7-9. squareroots.org

4. A Round at Wrigley

Ever been at the Friendly Confines and thought, “I’d love to hit a golf ball onto the field right now?” If so, Upper Deck Golf has you covered. Tee off from multiple levels around Wrigley Field onto custom-constructed greens below. June 6-9. upperdeckgolfing.com

5. Silver Screen Sunday

Every Sunday for two months, the Screening Freedom: Film + Discussion Series will host free showings and conversations across decades of Black cinema. The series opener includes Questlove’s Oscar-winning documentary, Summer Of Soul (…or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised). July 9-August 27. eventbrite.com