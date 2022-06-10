PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply.

1. Food for Thought

Eat your way through Austin at the first of this summer’s four Taste of Chicago events. Boasting samples from 12 local eateries and performances from six Blues bands, Taste of Chicago Austin is not one to miss. Nosh on savory bites like gumbo and Caribbean street tacos or satisfy your sweet tooth with ice cream and cupcakes. June 11. chicago.gov

2. Blue Funk

Lose yourself in the Blues without breaking the bank. Chicago Blues Festival is back, with three days of free live music from both seasoned and new-to-the-scene artists. Take in the soulful sounds home to Chicago citywide and at Millennium Park’s outdoor performance venues. June 10–12. chicago.gov

3. Exotic Blend

If you’ve grown bored of your typical wine-night locale, Brookfield is one step ahead of you. Eat, sip, and mingle with all the party animals at Wines in the Wild, a catered wine tasting and fundraiser event at Brookfield Zoo. June 11. czs.org

4. Hyde Out

If you’ve got the festival bug right now, you’ll have serious FOMO if you skip Hyde Park Summer Fest. With a great two-day lineup and unbeatable array of vendors at the Blue Moon Beer Garden, this summer festival — a celebration of hip-hop and all things Chicagoland — is sure to be one for the books. June 11–12. hydeparksummerfest.com

5. I Like It, Picasso

Peruse works from more than 200 artists at the Old Town Art Fair, which will also feature live music, gardens, food, and family activities. The Old Town Triangle Historic District is a work of art in and of itself. June 11–12. oldtownartfair.org