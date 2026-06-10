1. Midsommar Madness

Midsommar is finally upon us, and to celebrate, Andersonville hosts their 60th annual Midsommarfest to honor the beloved Swedish holiday. Wear your best midsommarkrans (Midsummer wreath or flower crown), and enjoy a variety of vendors, musical performances, and more. June 12-14. andersonville.org

2. Billy in the House

Everyone’s favorite fast-talking street comedian Billy Eichner heads to Old Town School of Folk Music for a night of laughs and stories as he discusses his new audio memoir, Billy on Billy (which is included in your ticket purchase). June 12. oldtownschool.org

3. Get Wild

Lincoln Park Zoo invites those 21+ for a night of throwback hits and plenty of refreshments. This after-hours event allows guests to peruse exhibits, and — although optional — 90s attire is highly encouraged. June 13. eventbrite.com

4. Ocean Full of Pride

Did someone say sharks, penguins, aquatic-themed drag performances and fireworks? This Saturday, Shedd Aquarium hosts a pride night that will blow all others out of the water (literally). June 13. sheddaquarium.org

5. Art Stroll

Head to East Highland Park this Saturday and Sunday to ogle at the work of 100 artists across different mediums at Arts on Sheridan (and maybe sip on a cold beer while you’re at it). Kids can play in the Kids Art Zone while you try to find that perfect Father’s Day gift. June 13-14. amdurproductions.com