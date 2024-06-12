1. Surgical Science and String Quartet

The International Museum of Surgical Science is hosting the Varo String Quartet Concert commemorating Polish composer Grażyna Bacewicz. Four performers will play her last composition, Quartet No. 4 (1951), before she suffered a career-changing accident. The concert will be a demonstration in music compared to physical ability destined to impress even the most attuned music lovers. June 14. imss.org

2. An Art Adventure

21c Chicago is hosting a Summer Art Walk complete with drinks, conversations with artists, and a stroll down the Chicago River. Starting at 21c, you’ll view the current exhibit, “Elevate,” before walking down the river to Art on the Mart. Your ticket includes a complimentary drink and the opportunity to meet some of the artists. June 14. eventbrite.com

3. Singing for Summer

Rapper Waka Flocka is hosting the ultimate afterparty Somethin for the Summer for the premiere night of Black Yacht Weekend. The party, happening at Joe’s on Weed St., will have drinks, dancing, and of course, good music. Grab a few friends and get ready for a late night full of fun. June 15. eventbrite.com

4. Drink and Donate

The seventh annual Official Pride Bar Crawl is this weekend so buy your tickets and get ready for a day full of pride. A portion of every ticket it donated to The Trevor Project and other pride organizations around the country. Your ticket will also include free prizes and drink specials, so grab your friends and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. June 15. crawlwith.us/chicago

5. Fathers Day Feast

Dine with dad in style at Grill on 21 for an elevated buffet brunch display just for Father’s Day. Bring the kids and enjoy the wide array of offerings from seafood, salads, omelets, a carving station, and dessert. Hang out for a while in the solarium and enjoy views of the city to round out the perfect day for dad. June 16. grillon21.com