1. Been There – Done Chat

Ever wonder what would happen if a club owner, an entertainment industry critic, and a Latin folk-rock music band walked into a bar? That very question is set to be answered with this month’s episode of The Interview Show with Mark Bazer. This episode features Metro and Smartbar owner Joe Shanahan; Maureen Ryan, the author of the new book Burn It Down: Power, Complicity, and a Call for Change in Hollywood; and Chicago music collective Radio Free Honduras — along with legendary Honduran musician Charlie Baran. Jun. 16. Hideoutchicago.com

2. Got Pride?

Show your Pride this weekend by heading to Chicago Pride Fest. After you’re done supporting over 150 LGBTQ+ friendly vendors, head over to the stage to vibe out to performers like Heather Small and Slayyter Jun. 17-18. northhalsted.com

3. Worlds Collide

Chicago wrestling fans: rejoice. All Elite Wrestling is set to debut an all-new show at the United Center this Saturday with AEW Collision. Come watch some of the most talented the world of professional wrestling has to offer, along with the long-awaited return of pro-wrestling megastar CM Punk. Jun. 17. Ticketmaster.com

4. A Walk in the Park

For over eight years, Hyde Park Summer Fest has provided an outlet to celebrate Chicago’s hip hop and house culture. With the stacked list of headliners like Clipse, 2 Chainz, and Lil Kim, this year looks to continue that tradition. Jun. 17-18. hydeparksummerfest.com

5. Good Taste in Music

More than 16 restaurants and two stages of some of the hottest names in Chicago House music means that this year’s Taste of Randolph is set to be one of the most appetizing events of the year. Headliners like hip hop trio Digable Planets and DJ Derrick Carter provide a lively soundtrack to what promises to be a delicious weekend. Jun. 16-18. bucketlisters.com