1. Party Like It’s 1865

Garfield Park’s 1865 coalition aims to bring together the community through 1865 Fest. Celebrate Juneteenth over three days of cultural activities, art and entertainment. There will also be house music and a Father’s Day grill off that you simply cannot miss. June 17-19. 1865festchicago.com

2. A Bite of the City

Taste of Randolph has been going strong for 25 years. Organized by Star Events and the West Loop Community Organization, you’ll have a chance to try 16 reputable restaurants across the city. Make sure to support Howdy Kolache with their kolache eating contest, which benefits the Uvalde victim fund. June 17-19. starevents.com

3. Get Out

If you can’t wait any longer for Chicago’s pride parade at the end of June, well, you don’t have to. Celebrate Pride Fest, a two day street event offers live music, drag, food, drinks, and even a pet parade. June 18-19. northhalsted.com

4. Revisiting a Modernist

Michel Andreenko was a prolific Ukrainian modernist painter, as well as set designer. Visit the opening of Michel Andreenko: Revisited at the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art. Curated by Adrienne Kochman, the exhibition has been postponed for two years due to the pandemic, but thankfully the paintings have only gotten better with time. June 18-Sept. 25. uima-chicago.org

5. Get Lucky

Six Ways Markets hosts pop-up events for small businesses as a means to bring together community and creativity. They’ve paired up with On Tour Brewing Company for LUCKYMART. This free outdoor event is open to everyone and will feature vintage and handmade goods from more than 40 vendors. June 18-19. sixwaysmarkets.com