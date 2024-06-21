1. Pay What You Can, Breathe as You Are

Set yourself free during Breathe, Dance, Release, a somatic movement workshop designed to rejuvenate mind, body, and soul. Certified Somatic Activated Healing Method teacher Dahlia Quintanilla will guide attendees through the event. Attendees will learn about breathwork, meditation, ecstatic dance, and somatic movement. Hosted by Loud Bodies Dance at The Rooted Space, the event is a pay-what-you-can class. June 21. eventbrite.com

2. Be Gay Do Pride Fest

Chicago’s 23rd annual Pride Fest is bringing together people for a joyful celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in Northalsted. The festival promises music on three stages, a Youth Pride Space for teens, drag performances, the Proud Pet Parade, dance exhibitions, Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus, guest speakers and more. Plus 150 food and merchandise vendors. Although the festival is free, there is a suggested $15 donation to support nonprofits like the Chicago Pride Crosswalks. June 22-23. northalsted.com

3. Love Movies? Bingo!

Experience Sappho Bingo, an interactive lesbian movie event presented by the creators of Strapped, held at Whiskey Girl Tavern. Each month, Siichele and Irregular Girl host bingo games featuring standard rounds and Lesbian Movie bingo, where participants mark off tropes like “look of yearning” or “gratuitous armpit shot” while watching films, like this month’s feature, But I’m a Cheerleader. Attendees can win prizes, including Whiskey Girl Tavern gift cards, tickets to Strapped at Empty Bottle, and gifts from Edgewater Candles. June 22. eventbrite.com

4. Good Moves, Babe!

Join the A Good Luck Club dance party, presented by What the Dance, for a night of dancing to music from Chappell Roan, boygenius, Reneé Rapp, Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, Madonna, Lorde, Kacey Musgraves, and more. Held at the Never Have I Ever bar, Patricia of Chicago will be spinning beats that celebrate queer pop music. The event promises to immerse people in a night of music, dance, and queer joy celebration. June 22. eventbrite.com

5. Run, Sip, Repeat

Join the 5K Beer Run hosted by Ravinia Brewing Co. in Logan Square as part of the 2024 Illinois Brewery Running Series. Starting at 11:00 AM, this event welcomes runners, walkers, and joggers of all levels to a scenic course, ending with a pint of craft beer. Participants will enjoy live music, games, and goodies, with a chance to win prizes. The event supports local nonprofits such as Chicago Run and Chicago Parks Foundation. Dogs and strollers are welcome with care and all participants must bring a valid ID. June 23. eventbrite.com