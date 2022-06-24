PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply.

1. Summer in the Square

The Logan Square Arts Festival is back for the first time since 2019, and it will not be one to miss. Featuring local artists, live music, food and cocktails, this three-day fest is the perfect place to kick off the first weekend of summer. June 24–26. logansquareartsfestival.com

2. Laughing Fits

Catch a stand-up comedy show at The Lincoln Lodge, which recently moved into its new Logan Square digs. Bring your funniest friends, grab a drink and loosen up after a long work week. June 24-25 and weekends. thelincolnlodge.com

3. Village Feast

Celebrate the diversity of Chicagoland’s food scene, sample menu staples from a variety of local vendors and enjoy live music at Taste of Chicago Little Village. From Mexican desserts to mac ‘n cheese, there’s a little something for everyone at this food festival. June 25. chicago.gov

4. Fair Weather

Peruse art, vintage goods and more at Palmer Square Art Fair, where local creatives take center stage. Grab an espresso, ease into your Saturday schedule and enjoy a late morning swathed in Palmer Square’s greenery. June 25. palmer-square-art-fair.webflow.io

5. Bubbly Brews

All aboard the Topo Chico train… or is it the White Claw wagon? Sample more than 100 hard seltzer varieties and grab a bite with friends at Seltzerland, the ideal festival for fizzy-drink fans. June 25. seltzerland.com